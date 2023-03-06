Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) PT Raised to GBX 132

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 112 ($1.35) to GBX 132 ($1.59) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARGGY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.00.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

Shares of ARGGY opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $13.68.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc designs, creates, and exports cars. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range manufactured in St. Athan, Wales. The company has only one operating segment, the automotive segment, which involves in all activities relating to design, development, manufacture, and marketing of vehicles, including consulting services, as well as the sale of parts, servicing, and automotive brand activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.