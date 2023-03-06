Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATHOF opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

