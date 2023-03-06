Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Athabasca Oil Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATHOF opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.
Athabasca Oil Company Profile
