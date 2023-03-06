Atlantic Securities Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $200.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Atlantic Securities from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.24.

NYSE CRM opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a PE ratio of 887.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $454,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $1,243,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

