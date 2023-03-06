Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Atlas Financial Stock Down 30.0 %
OTCMKTS AFHIF opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. Atlas Financial has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.59.
Atlas Financial Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Financial (AFHIF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.