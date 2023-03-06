Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AXTA. Barclays raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.05 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 132,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 567.6% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 82,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,004 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth about $12,248,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $10,635,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,247,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

