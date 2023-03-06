Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,841 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 236.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 157,003 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 210,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 26.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 240,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 50,817 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 163.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 80,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 60.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 269,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SAN stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

