Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.54% of Whirlpool worth $113,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Whirlpool by 119.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $138.74 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.43 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

