Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.19% of Fair Isaac worth $122,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 916,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,802,000 after acquiring an additional 75,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after acquiring an additional 481,050 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,023,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 322,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,411,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.43.

In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $288,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,343 shares of company stock worth $13,964,949. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company's stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $705.23 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $710.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $648.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.90.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

