Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,584,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,338 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.02% of Teradyne worth $119,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 6.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 2.3% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Teradyne by 27.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $103.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $127.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.52.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

