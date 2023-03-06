Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,864,418 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,920,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $119,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 107.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,106,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,613 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,840,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 532.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 770,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 649,035 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,566,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,079,000 after acquiring an additional 396,550 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FLS. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.