Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 512 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,696,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.20% of East West Bancorp worth $113,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $75.25 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average is $70.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

