Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,564,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $122,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $71,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,195,000 after buying an additional 73,055 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 309.4% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.3% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $220,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.22.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 2.3 %

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $74.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

