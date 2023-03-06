Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.76% of Teledyne Technologies worth $120,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $58,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDY opened at $437.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,711,766. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

