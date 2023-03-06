Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,797,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479,491 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.41% of Unum Group worth $108,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Unum Group by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Unum Group by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $45.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $46.64.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

