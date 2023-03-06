Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,162,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,435 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $126,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $319,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $116.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.70. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $162.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.