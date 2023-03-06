Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,029,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,104 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.06% of NortonLifeLock worth $121,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after buying an additional 7,468,669 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 893.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,786,000 after buying an additional 3,881,693 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.0% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,730,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 307.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,256,000 after buying an additional 1,657,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5,184.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after buying an additional 1,462,219 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NortonLifeLock Profile

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

