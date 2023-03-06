Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $105.65 Million Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 166,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.64% of Calix worth $105,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CALX opened at $50.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.84. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on CALX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

