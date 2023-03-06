Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $108.75 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,039,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $108,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $124.84 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $139.91. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.61.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,892,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 7,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $900,514.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,705,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,043,078.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,760 shares of company stock worth $56,054,447 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

