Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $113.16 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $113,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,279,000 after acquiring an additional 219,242 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,997,000 after acquiring an additional 290,863 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,816,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,993,000 after acquiring an additional 104,230 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD opened at $109.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $119.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average of $104.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

