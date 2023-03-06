Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $117.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,354,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,332 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Toro worth $117,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Toro by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Toro by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Toro by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Toro by 1,195.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $113.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. Toro’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

See Also

