Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $121.84 Million Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.99% of RenaissanceRe worth $121,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Boston Partners grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 130.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,054,000 after purchasing an additional 941,897 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,335,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,519,000 after acquiring an additional 207,214 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1,615.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 178,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,039,000 after acquiring an additional 167,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,437,000 after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 25.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,970,000 after acquiring an additional 137,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

RNR stock opened at $212.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.24 and its 200-day moving average is $173.21. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $124.18 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.77%.

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

