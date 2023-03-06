Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $129.27 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $129,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $819,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,421,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 12,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,599,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $156.74 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.37 and a 200-day moving average of $151.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

