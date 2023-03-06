Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,788 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $128,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,192,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock opened at $291.54 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

