Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 34,714 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of Camden Property Trust worth $111,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after acquiring an additional 412,019 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,069,000 after acquiring an additional 758,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,754,000 after acquiring an additional 762,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,131,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,594,000 after acquiring an additional 40,037 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.62.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $116.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.40 and its 200-day moving average is $118.98. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $175.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.77%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

