Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,844,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $117,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.