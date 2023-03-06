Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 24,725 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $105,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

NYSE FLT opened at $214.72 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $265.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

