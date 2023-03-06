Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 39,605 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,605 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $116,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 76,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 16.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 108.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,724. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $421.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $418.85 and a 200 day moving average of $425.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also

