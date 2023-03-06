Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 49,184 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,184 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $113,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,590,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Match Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. New Street Research began coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Match Group stock opened at $41.64 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

