Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 57,605 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.49% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $125,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $91.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average is $91.33. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $103.36.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

