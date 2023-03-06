Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 590,444 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,062,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.27% of Planet Fitness worth $118,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 25.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,155,000 after buying an additional 145,821 shares during the last quarter. Teca Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $1,306,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,653,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,457,000 after buying an additional 136,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $8,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $80.71 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $88.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.