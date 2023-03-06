Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,924 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,322,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.69% of Garmin worth $106,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,161,051,000 after buying an additional 230,945 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,964,000 after buying an additional 492,576 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,225,000 after buying an additional 108,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after buying an additional 63,170 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $99.26 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $121.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,970. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.