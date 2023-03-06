Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 69,960 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,268,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $110,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,685,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vistra by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,775,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 2,443.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,407 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,965,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,716,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST opened at $21.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

