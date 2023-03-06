Barclays Cuts Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $6.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marqeta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marqeta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Marqeta from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Marqeta from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.93. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

