Barclays Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $135.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zscaler from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $119.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.42. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $253.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.99% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

