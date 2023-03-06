Barclays Increases Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Price Target to GBX 2,050

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 1,950 ($23.53) to GBX 2,050 ($24.74) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RTBBF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rathbones Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Investec lowered Rathbones Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rathbones Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,000.00.

Shares of RTBBF opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35. Rathbones Group has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $20.35.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

