Barclays Raises Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $84.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Dine Brands Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

NYSE DIN opened at $74.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.87. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,499,000 after buying an additional 128,955 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Articles

