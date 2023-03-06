Barclays Raises ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Price Target to GBX 95

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ITV Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS ITVPF opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. ITV has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.17.

About ITV

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

