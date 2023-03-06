Barclays Upgrades EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) to Equal Weight

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 38 ($0.46) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
EnQuest Stock Down 2.6 %
ENQUF stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.
About EnQuest
EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
