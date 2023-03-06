Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Critical Contrast

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF – Get Rating) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Battle North Gold and Thunder Mountain Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A Thunder Mountain Gold $800,000.00 9.51 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Thunder Mountain Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Battle North Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.0% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Battle North Gold and Thunder Mountain Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battle North Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Battle North Gold and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62% Thunder Mountain Gold -441.44% -139.69% -54.92%

About Battle North Gold

(Get Rating)

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

(Get Rating)

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

