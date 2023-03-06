Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,789 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in National Grid by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $62.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. National Grid plc has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $80.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.60) to GBX 1,100 ($13.27) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.31) to GBX 1,070 ($12.91) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,106.67.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

