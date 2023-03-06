Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $221,000 in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $123.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.36. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $123.61.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

