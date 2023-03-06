Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,844,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,073,000 after acquiring an additional 634,769 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 191,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BRX. Wolfe Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.4 %

BRX opened at $22.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.66%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

