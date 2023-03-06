Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,185 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 634.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 40,085 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 485.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MHO opened at $60.12 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $64.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

MHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $501,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 17,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,020,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $501,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,310. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.