Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 2,216 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bayesian Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF opened at $121.06 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.69.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

