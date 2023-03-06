Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 7,300 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $127.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.68. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $134.81. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG Photonics Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.80.

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.