Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Eventbrite by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 520,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 78,083 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 675.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 104,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 91,342 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Eventbrite by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,152,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 99,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 299.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,358,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Eventbrite Company Profile

Shares of EB stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $914.86 million, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.58. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

