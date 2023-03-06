Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $44.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

