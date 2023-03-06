Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$7.00 price target on the stock.

BTE has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. ATB Capital raised Baytex Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.01.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

TSE BTE opened at C$5.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.91. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.11 and a 1 year high of C$9.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

