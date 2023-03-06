Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 375 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 60.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

CTVA stock opened at $63.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.56 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

