Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $407,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,063,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,741,000 after purchasing an additional 720,138 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $570,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in NIO by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 502,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in NIO during the third quarter worth about $225,000. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

NIO Trading Up 5.3 %

NIO Profile

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.